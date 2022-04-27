Sanders Shines in 6-2 Loss to Lookouts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Early long balls and a masterful outing by Tennessee Smokies (9-7) starter Cam Sanders were not enough to outlast a late charge by the Chattanooga Lookouts (10-7) in a 6-2 loss at AT&T Field Wednesday night.

For the fifth time in five total games against the Lookouts this season, The Smokies took an early lead in the first inning. Tonight was to the tune of back-to-back solo home runs from both Christopher Morel and Nelson Velazquez.

Velazquez ran his Southern League leading long ball total to seven and has left the yard in back-to-back games to open the season. In just the last week, The slugger has hit 6 of his 7 bombs.

Tennessee starter RHP Cam Sanders was efficient in his fourth start of the year. He kept the Smokies out in front for five innings allowing just one hit, one earned run with six total punch outs. In two starts this season against the Lookouts, Sanders has allowed only one run in 8.2 innings while collecting 14 strikeouts.

The Smokies bullpen was unable to hold Chattanooga following Sanders' departure. The Lookouts strung together three base hits in the bottom half of the sixth off reliever Brandon Leibrandt (L, 1-1), taking the lead on a two-RBI double off the bat of the Lookout's catcher Chuckie Robinson.

Andy Fisher (W, 2-0) and the Chattanooga bullpen held to Smokies to just one hit in the final three innings. Aided by three insurance runs in the eighth, The Lookouts pulled away to even up this six-game series at one win apiece.

The Smokies and the Lookouts will play game three of their series on Thursday night at AT&T Feild. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send right-hander Ryan Jensen (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to the mound to face Chattanooga's left-hander Brandon Williamson (1-0, 4.85 ERA).

