Tri-City's Marceaux Baffles C's in Loss

June 9, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians couldn't figure out Landon Marceaux Wednesday night as the former LSU Tiger shut down the C's offense to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) to a 4-1 win at Gesa Stadium.

Marceaux got two first inning runs from the Dust Devils offense and took it from there. He allowed two singles - an infield knock from Leo Jimenez in the first and a two-out hit from Davis Schneider in the second - didn't walk a batter and struck out seven over his seven spotless innings. He finished the night by retiring the last 16 batters he faced.

22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas (L, 1-4) was victimized by some quality at-bats early in the game that inflated his pitch count and forced him out of action after two and two-thirds, which brought Garrett Farmer in with two outs and a man on in the third. The right-hander from Huntsville, AL went on to post four innings in which he allowed one unearned run on three singles with two walks and three strikeouts.

Vancouver's lone run came on the first pitch of the game not thrown by Marceaux. #12 Blue Jays prospect Miguel Hiraldo slugged his third homer of the year to start the top of the eighth and spoil the shutout, but that would be all the offense could muster in a 4-1 loss that evened the series at one game apiece.

The C's send #19 Blue Jays prospect Yosver Zulueta (0-1, 0.66 ERA) to the hill on Thursday night for game three of the series. #29 Angels prospect Robinson Pina (3-3, 3.03 ERA) gets the nod for Tri-City. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be heard live on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

