Marceaux Great Again in Win over Vancouver

June 9, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL)







Landon Marceaux threw seven shutout innings for his second straight start, retiring the last 16 Vancouver Canadians (24-25) he faced in a 4-1 Tri-City Dust Devils (22-27) win Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium.

The 22-year-old righty gave up a single in both the 1st and 2nd innings and nothing further, with a Mike Peabody diving catch in the 3rd inning helping the cause. Marceaux (2-2) also issued no walks, striking out seven Canadians along the way for the win.

The Dust Devils grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, with a Jordyn Adams walk and a Kyren Paris double putting two runners in scoring position. An Osmy Gregorio sacrifice fly plated Adams for the first run of the game, and a wild pitch for ball four to D'Shawn Knowles gave Paris the room to sprint home for a 2-0 lead.

As Marceaux held Vancouver off the scoreboard, Tri-City extended the lead in the 6th inning. Mike Peabody drew a walk, then stole second to get into scoring position. Steven Rivas then stung a knuckling line drive to right field, where it was dropped for an error. Peabody scored on the play for a 3-0 Dust Devils lead.

Vancouver got on the scoreboard on the first pitch for Tri-City not thrown by Marceaux. The Canadians' Miguel Hiraldo ambushed a Glenn Albanese pitch for a solo home run that bounced off the top of the left-center field fence, making it a 3-1 game.

In the bottom of the frame, though, Peabody drew another walk and reached third on a couple of wild pitches. Kyle Lovelace then sent a fly ball to center field, deep enough for Peabody to score his second run of the night for a 4-1 lead which closed the scoring.

Albanese pitched a perfect 9th inning, rebounding from the solo shot to retire the last six he faced for his first save of 2022.

With the series now even at a game apiece, Tri-City (as the Viñeros de Tri-City) and Vancouver face off in game three of the seven-gamer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Righty Robinson Piña will start for the Viñeros, with right-hander Yosver Zulueta to the hill for the Canadians.

It's also Dash for Cash Night presented by Wildhorse Resort and Casino, with 15 fans 21 and over getting an opportunity postgame to grab $1,000 of cash falling from high atop a lift in the outfield.

The broadcast of Thursday's game will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show. You can listen via dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Single-game tickets for Dash for Cash Night, the rest of the Canadians series and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

Dust Devils Baseball... "It Will Blow You Away!"

