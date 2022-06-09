Everett Wins Fourth Straight Game

HILLSBORO, OR: Five consecutive AquaSox hitters reached base safely with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, scoring two go ahead runs as the Everett (24-29) defeated the Hillsboro Hops (26-26) for their fourth straight victory, 4-2.

Hillsboro outfielder Neyfy Castillo returned to the Hops lineup for the first time since an injury on April 27 and made his presence known early with a fourth inning solo home run over the left field foul pole that gave the Hops a 1-0 lead.

The score would remain unchanged until the top of the eighth inning when Victor Labrada tagged up and scored on a Charlie Welch sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1. Alberto Rodriguez then singled into right field and Cole Barr scored from second base to give the AquaSox their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Hillsboro came back to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when AJ Vukovich singled, stole second and third base and then scored on Ryan Bliss' sacrifice fly to right field, tying the game 2-2 heading into the ninth inning.

Hops pitcher Hugh Fisher retired the first two pitchers in the top of the ninth inning before the AquaSox rally began. Trent Tingelstad hit a ground rule double into right center field. Fisher then walked three consecutive batters: Labrada, Justin Lavey and Barr. Barr's walk came with the bases loaded, allowing Tingelstad to come home to give the AquaSox a 3-2 lead. Fisher was then replaced by Jose Alcantara who hit the first batter he faced, Spencer Packard, forcing Labrada home and increasing the AquaSox lead to 4-2.

AquaSox pitcher Luis Curvelo gave up the game tying run in the eighth inning however he was able to retire the Hops in order in the ninth inning to close out the victory.

AquaSox starting pitcher Bryce Miller had another outstanding outing, going six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts. Miller lowered his AquaSox ERA to 1.83. Reliver Max Roberts came in and pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out one batter before giving way to Curvelo who pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts.

Four different AquaSox hitters reached base three times. Labrada went 1-2 with two walks, two runs scored and his tenth stolen base of the season. Labrada has now reached back 11 times during the first three games of the series: four base hits and seven walks. Barr was 0-1 with three walks, a run scored and the game winning RBI. Welch was 1-2 with two walks and an RBI. Packard was 1-3 and also reached base via a walk and when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning that forced home the game's final run. The AquaSox have now won four consecutive games, five straight road games and eight consecutive games against Hillsboro.

Game four of the six game series is scheduled for Friday June 10. RHP Jimmy Joyce (1-5, 6.80 ERA) will start for the AquaSox while RHP Ross Carver (1-2, 2.41 ERA) will start for Hillsboro. The game can be heard on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 12:50 p.m.

