Sox Hop on Hillsboro Pitchers, Never Look Back

June 9, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Everett AquaSox (23-29) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never relinquished the lead on their way to their third straight victory, defeating the Hillsboro Hops (26-25), 8-4.

Spencer Packard's walk and a Alberto Rodriguez double set the table early for the AquaSox as Packard scored the game's first run on a Dariel Gomez groundout. Rodriguez would score one batter later when Sox catcher Andy Thomas homered for the second straight day, a two-out, two-run blast that gave Everett a 3-0 lead.

Hillsboro got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Ryan Bliss scored on a Danny Oriente double, cutting the lead to 3-1. James Parker would give the Sox another three-run lead in the top of the third inning when he tripled into the right center field gap, scoring Rodriguez and the score was 4-1.

Things got a little wild in the top of the sixth inning. The Sox loaded the bases when the first three batters all reached safely as Parker singled, Victor Labrada walked and Myles Miller singled. Cole Barr than hit a ground ball over to third baseman AJ Vukovich who attempted to throw home to get Parker on a force out however his throw sailed wide of catcher Adrian Del Castillo, allowing Parker to score and for everyone else to advance safely. Packard then came up and repeated the scenario, grounding over to Vukovich who committed a second consecutive throwing error at home plate, scoring Labrada. Everett added an additional sixth inning run when Barr scored on a Andrew Saalfrank wild pitch, giving the Sox a 7-1 lead.

Hillsboro made things interesting in the seventh inning. Tristin English scored on a Oriente ground out. Shane Muntz then came up and hit an RBI single that scored Spencer Brickhouse. Two batters later Muntz scored on a Vukovich triple that cut the deficit to 7-4.

Everett scored the game's final run when Rodiguez singled home Barr in the eighth inning. Kyle Hill and Isaiah Campbell closed out the game for the AquaSox by combining to retire the final seven Hillsboro batters.

Parker went three-for-five with a triple, run scored and an RBI. Rodriguez was two-for-four, walked once, a double, two runs and an RBI. Thomas was one-for-three, walked twice, hit a home run, scored once and had two RBI. Labrada walked four times and has reached base eight times over the first two games of the series.

Pitcher Michael Flynn started the game for the AquaSox, going three innings, allowing only three hits, one earned run and struck out two batters. Fred Villareal followed Flynn by throwing three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two hitters. AquaSox pitchers finished the game by not allowing any walks.

Game three of the six game series is scheduled for Thursday June 9. RHP Bryce Miller (3-1 1.88 ERA) will start for the AquaSox while LHP Avery Short will make his Hillsboro season debut. Short started eight games for Low-A Visalia, going 0-4 with a 4.91 ERA. The game can be heard on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 12:50 p.m.

