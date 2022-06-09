Castillo Homers in Return, But Hops Continue Slide

Hillsboro, OR - The Everett AquaSox continued their success over the Hops on Thursday, extending their win-streak against Hillsboro to eight games. Neyfy Castillo was responsible for the lone run allowed by Everett starter, Bryce Miller, a solo home run in his first game back from the IL. ï»¿Victor Labradaï»¿reached base three more times for Everett, making him four-for-six in the series with seven walks in the first three games. Nine walks to AquaSox hitters also played a major factor in the 4-2 Everett win.

Avery Short made his first appearance for Hillsboro since the 2019 season, but his outing was done early due to an injury. Short recorded seven outs, only allowing one hit with three strikeouts and four walks.

ï»¿Kenny Hernandezï»¿ came in relief of Short and once again turned in a solid performance, coming off an eight-inning masterpiece against Tri-City.

One of the Everett streaks would be broken today. For the first time in the last seven road games, they would not score first. Hillsboro got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, courtesy of a solo home run by Neyfy Castillo in his first game since April 27th. Castillo hit 20 home runs last year in Visalia and now has two in 15 games this year with the Hops.

Bryce Miller was as advertised, in his third start this season against Hillsboro he threw six innings, allowing just one run while striking out four.

The Hops held onto a 1-0 lead entering the eighth inning, where Everett would take the lead. Victor Labrada reached base on a single and would score on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Welch. With the game tied, Alberto Rodriguez came up with the biggest hit of the game, an RBI single to give the Frogs a 2-1 lead. Redemption for Rodriguez, who grounded into two double plays in the game.

Hillsboro would strike back in the eighth, as ï»¿A.J. Vukovichï»¿ singled and stole two bases before coming around to score. Hillsboro evened the score at two.

Hugh Fisher would record the first two outs of the ninth, but then ran into trouble. A two-out double by Trent Tinglestad and three consecutive walks, including a bases loaded walk that gave Evrett the lead. Jose Alcantara came in with the bases loaded and hit Spencer Packard with a pitch, scoring another run.

A clean ninth inning for Luis Curvelo closed the door on the Hops, as Everett has won the first three games of the series.

Hillsboro (26-26) and the Everett AquaSox (24-29) will play game four on Friday at 1:05, with the pre-game show at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

