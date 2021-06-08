Tri-City ValleyCats Rained out against Boulders

TROY, NY - Due to inclement weather expected to continue in the Capital Region, the Tri-City ValleyCats' scheduled mid-week opener against the New York Boulders has been postponed to a later date. The 'Cats and their Atlantic Division foes will now play a two-game series Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 PM, while tonight's contest will be pushed to a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 7.

Any ticket that was purchased for Tuesday's contest may be exchanged for a ticket to a future ValleyCats home game during the 2021 season. Ticket exchanges for games postponed due to rain may be made by visiting the ValleyCats' box office at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium or calling them at 518-629-CATS (2287).

