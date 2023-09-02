Tri-City Takes Extra-Inning Slugfest Against Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (54-40) snapped a six-game losing streak to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 16-14 victory in 10 innings over the Trois-Rivières Aigles (38-56) on Saturday at Stade Quillorama.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the first. Nate Scantlin singled off Brac Warren, and swiped second. Dalton Combs walked, and Brendon Dadson hit a two-run double to provide the Aigles with a 2-0 advantage.

Trois-Rivières extended their lead in the second. Ricardo Sanchez led off the frame with a double. Austin Markmann reached on an error from Pavin Parks, and Sanchez went to third. Scantlin hit an RBI fielder's choice, and then stole his second base of the day. Tyler Wilber had an RBI single. Combs then moved Wilber to second with a single. Afterward, Steve Brown delivered an RBI knock to pull the Aigles ahead, 5-0.

Tri-City responded in the third. Tanner Smith worked a walk off Jacob Kush. Jakob Goldfarb had a single before Aaron Altherr drilled a three-run homer to make it a 5-3 game.

Trois-Rivières tacked on a run in bottom of the third. Bryan Leef ripped a solo homer to put the Aigles on top, 6-3.

Tri-City once again made it a one-run game in the fourth. Cito Culver singled, and Smith went yard. His third homer of the year cut the deficit to 6-5.

Although the 'Cats did not score in the fifth, Jaxon Hallmark reached on a fielder's choice, and swiped his 32nd bag of the 2023 campaign. He is now tied with Brantley Bell (2022) for the most stolen bases in a single season in the ValleyCats' 21-season existence.

Tri-City took its first lead of the game in the sixth. Culver walked for the 65th time this year, which put him in a tie with Parks (2022) for the most free passes in a single season in franchise history. Smith singled Culver to third, but was thrown out 9-6-3-4 at second trying to stretch a single into a double. Goldfarb lifted a sac fly. Altherr followed suit with his second long ball of the day. The solo shot was his 19th homer of the season - the fourth most all-time in a single season in ValleyCats' history. He also collected his team-leading fourth four-plus RBI game of the 2023 campaign. Frankie Guiliano entered, and hit Juan Kelly with a pitch. Oscar Campos laced an RBI double to give the 'Cats an 8-6 lead.

Trois-Rivières flexed its muscles in the bottom of the sixth. Scantlin and Brown both launched solo homers to tie the game, 8-8.

Warren received a no-decision. He tossed 5.2 innings, allowing eight runs, seven earned on 10 hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Kush was also handed a no-decision. He lasted 5.2 innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Rob Klinchok walked Merced in the seventh. Merced swiped second before Culver had an infield single. Goldfarb had an RBI single, and Culver moved to third. Culver then scored on a passed ball from Sanchez. Altherr smoked an RBI single to provide Tri-City with a 11-8 advantage.

Campos greeted former ValleyCat Brendan Bell with a double in the eighth. Parks moved Campos to third with a groundout. Hallmark was intentionally walked before Merced brought in Campos with a single to pull the 'Cats ahead, 12-8.

Altherr doubled off Christian Scafildi in the ninth to become the first Tri-City player this year with a five-hit effort. Kelly cranked a two-run blast against his former team to put the ValleyCats on top, 14-8.

Dadson singled off Caden O'Brien in the bottom of the ninth. Malik Williams hit a two-run jack. Leef and Sanchez singled before Markmann was hit by a pitch. Scantlin then slapped a two-run ground-rule double. Dwayne Marshall entered, and uncorked a wild pitch, scoring Markmann, and advancing Scantlin to third. Wilber reached on a 5-2 fielder's choice, and swiped second base. Brown hit the game-tying single to make it a 14-14 affair. Dadson hit a high bouncing ball to the outfield. Goldfarb snared it, and made an off-balanced throw to first. Marshall caught Goldfarb's throw, held onto the bag, tumbling to the ground, to send the slugfest into extras.

Campos was the ghost runner at second base in the 10th, and went to third on a wild pitch from Tyler Cornett. Afterward, Parks drilled a go-ahead RBI double. Culver was hit by a pitch, and Smith plated Parks with a single to put the ValleyCats on top, 16-14.

Marshall (8-4) issued a two-out walk to Sanchez in the 10th, but struck out the side to earn the win. He pitched two scoreless frames, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out three.

Cornett (3-2) received the loss. He went an inning, giving up two runs, one earned on two hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City finishes its final regular season series with Trois-Rivières tomorrow, Sunday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM.

FINAL (10) | TRI-CITY 16 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 14

W: Dwayne Marshall (8-4)

L: Tyler Cornett (3-2)

Attendance: 2,204

Time of Game: 3:55

