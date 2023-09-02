Boulders Fall to Jackals, Out of Playoff Spot

September 2, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders fell out of playoff qualification Saturday in part due to a 8-3 loss to the New Jersey Jackals at Clover Stadium.

New Jersey jumped out to an early lead thanks to a five-run second inning that was anchored by a three-run home run off the bat of Alex Toral. New York chopped away at the deficit, pulling within two runs in the fourth inning, but it was not able to complete the comeback.

Chris Kwitzer, Gabriel Garcia and Austin Dennis drove in runs for the Boulders, who fell to 54-41 on the season.

The Boulders, who moved into sole possession of third place and the final playoff spot Friday, held a half-game lead over both the Sussex County Miners and Tri-City ValleyCats entering Saturday.

Sussex (54-40) and Tri-City (54-40) both won their games, moving them a half-game ahead of New York in the standings. The Boulders can now only qualify for the playoffs if they win their season finale Sunday and both Sussex and Tri-City lose their games.

The Boulders wrap up their regular season Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.