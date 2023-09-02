Three-Run Eighth Sinks Titans, Fall to Capitales

Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (48-47) surrendered three runs in the bottom of the eighth, falling 4-2 to the Québec Capitales (59-35) on Saturday night.

Making his first start of the season, Kenny Williams (ND, 0-0) managed to record the first two outs in the bottom of the first, but three consecutive walks loaded the bases. Next, Juremi Profar's grounder to third caused Jake Sanford to slip on the turf after coming up clean with the ball, seeing a run come into score.

Ryan Sandberg (ND, 2-8) mowed through the first three innings, as the right-hander forced the Titans to leave a combined five on base, keeping the Capitales ahead 1-0.

After an inning from Kenny Williams, the Titans turned things over to Grant Larson (loss, 8-8), who tossed six-plus innings of shutout relief. At one point, Larson had retired 13 in a row.

The Titans' offence was finally able to break through, taking advantage of a pair of errors from The Capitales' defence. In the fourth, Jackie Urbaez reached on an error before Austin Davis went the opposite way for a double. As the Titans threatened, Michael Fuhrman grounded out to first, scoring the tying run. With Urbaez aboard again in the sixth, a bunt from Austin Davis in front of home was fielded and thrown away by Kenny Pierson and down the right-field line, scoring the go-ahead run.

With the lead, Larson went back out for the eighth inning and walked a pair at the top of the lineup. With one out, a grounder to first was able to result in Justin Gideon reaching on a fielder's choice. With runners on the corners and two down, David Glaude put the Capitales back in front with a two-run triple to the right-field corner, making it 3-2. Thomas Bruss entered the game and threw a wild pitch, seeing Glaude score to double the lead.

Larson left after six and two-thirds, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out four.

In the ninth, Evan Rutckyj (save, 1) struck out a pair to preserve the win.

AJ Wright and Jamey Smart each saw their respective hit and on-base streak come to a close, going a combined 0-for-9. Austin Davis went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base.

The Ottawa Titans wrap up the 2023 season with the series finale on Sunday against the Québec Capitales at 5:05 p.m. from Stade Canac. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, nine-game mini packs, and 2024 season tickets, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

