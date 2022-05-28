Tri-City Stuns Boomers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Tri-City ValleyCats hit a pair of homers and scored three times in the top of the ninth to stun the 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers by grabbing a 4-3 decision on Saturday afternoon.

The Boomers scored early for the second consecutive contest, jumping in front with a pair of runs in the second. Clint Hardy pounded the first pitch of the inning over the wall in left-center for his first homer of the year. Matt Bottcher slammed the next pitch off the wall in right for a double and scored on a two-strike single from Brett Milazzo.

Staked to the advantage, Kyle Arjona retired the first nine batters to come to the plate, striking out five. The lead reached 3-0 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single from William Salas. Arjona worked seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Darrell Thompson worked the eighth but Tri-City was able to tie the game in the ninth on a two-run homer from Juan Silverio with two strikes against closer Thomas Nicoll. Juan Santana hit the go-ahead blast with two outs. .

Chase Dawson, Bottcher and Milazzo tallied two hits apiece as the Boomers finished with eight in the defeat. Dawson tripled in a fourth consecutive contest.

The homestand concludes Sunday night at 6:00pm with another post-game fireworks display. Before the game there will be autographs presented by Wintrust Community Banks and catch on the field. The Boomers (9-5) will send RHP Jumpei Akanuma (1-0, 2.45) to the mound against RHP Jake Dexter (0-0, 3.24). Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

