Boulders' Wirchansky Signed by Atlanta

May 28, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release









New York Boulders pitcher Dan Wirchansky

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that the Arizona Diamondbacks have purchased the contract of lefthanded pitcher Dan Wirchansky.

Wirchanksy, 24, was in his second season with the Boulders and had a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 3.21. In three starts, he pitched 14 innings and allowed just 11 hits while striking out 20.

In 2021, the North Rockland High School and Pace University graduate started 19 games and, in 106 innings, struck out 105 batters while posting a 4.08 ERA.

A 2019 selection by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 25th round of the MLB Entry Draft, Wirchansky spent time as property of the Brewers and Texas Rangers, however, arm trouble prevented him from seeing action with either organization.

After being released by Texas, Wirchansky signed with the Boulders prior to the 2021 campaign.

