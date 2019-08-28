Trey Supak Named Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher

BILOXI, MS - RHP Trey Supak has been named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher, the league announced on Wednesday. Supak earns the award after making 20 starts with the Shuckers in 2019 before a promotion to Triple-A San Antonio on July 26.

Rated as the #12 prospect in the Brewers' organization by MLB Pipeline, Supak went 11-4 with a 2.20 ERA in Biloxi, walking just 23 batters while striking out 91. At the time of his promotion, the 23-year-old led the Southern League in innings pitched (122.2), wins (11), WHIP (0.87) and opponent average (.192). He was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week twice during the season, taking home the award for the weeks of April 15-21 and July 15-21. After going 8-2 with a 1.91 ERA during the first half of the season, the righty was named a Southern League Midseason All-Star and was tabbed as the starter for the South Division in the Southern League All-Star Game at MGM Park on June 17. Even after his promotion, Supak is still tied for first in the Southern League in wins entering the final five games of the regular season and seventh in innings pitched.

The La Grange, TX native was exceptional at home this year, going 7-2 with a 1.06 ERA over ten outings, walking just seven while striking out 50 hitters over 67.2 innings. Supak had a pair of memorable outings at MGM Park, coming one out away from throwing a no-hitter on two occasions. On May 30 against Tennessee, Supak had just one baserunner reach on an error in 8.0 innings of work before losing his no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning. It was still the longest outing of his career, hurling 8.2 innings of scoreless baseball and striking out four. In Game One of a doubleheader against Chattanooga on July 16, the righty took a no-hitter to two outs in the seventh inning before Jose Siri singled to center. Supak finished off the game with a groundout, tossing the first complete game of his career in the process.

Acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on December 15, 2015, Supak was also named a Southern League Postseason All-Star on Wednesday. He becomes the third Shuckers pitcher to be named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher in the five-year history of the franchise. RHP Zack Brown took home the honor in 2018 and RHP Jorge Lopez was named the league's Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2015. Biloxi is the first team to have back-to-back Southern League Most Outstanding Pitcher honors since 2001-02 when Chris Barker and Vinnie Chulk won the award in back-to-back season for Tennessee.

