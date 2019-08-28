Nate Griep, Patrick Leonard and Trey Supak Named Postseason All-Stars

BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers RHP Nate Griep, 1B Patrick Leonard and RHP Trey Supak have all been named to the Southern League Postseason All-Star Team, the Southern League announced on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive season the Shuckers have had three players named to the Southern League's Postseason All-Star squad.

Griep earns his second consecutive Southern League Postseason All-Star nod as the league's best reliever. The 25-year-old has made 42 appearances for Biloxi, going 6-1 with a 2.05 ERA while recording 22 saves in 26 save opportunities. Griep leads the Southern League in saves and is third in appearances among pitchers this season. It is the second consecutive season Griep will lead the Southern League in saves after recording 34 saves in 37 save opportunities in 2018. His 22 saves also rank as the seventh most in Minor League Baseball. Taken in the eighth round of the 2015 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Kansas State, Griep is the all-time saves leader in Shuckers history, notching 56 saves in 63 save opportunities. He recorded his 100th career save on June 2 at Mississippi and has now been named a Postseason All-Star in four consecutive seasons, earning Midwest League Postseason honors in 2016 with Wisconsin, Carolina League Postseason All-Star honors in 2017 with the Carolina Mudcats and earning a spot on the Southern League Postseason All-Star team in 2018,

Leonard is tabbed as a Postseason All-Star for the second time in his career. The first baseman currently ranks second in the Southern League in batting average (.301) while also ranking fourth in OBP (.375) and OPS (.834). Leonard was named a Midseason All-Star in the Southern League after hitting .316 in 64 games in the first half with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 RBI. In 795.2 innings, Leonard has committed one error at first base, leading to a .999 fielding percentage, tied for the second-highest fielding percentage in Minor League Baseball among first baseman. Signed as a Minor League free agent by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, Leonard was also named a Postseason All-Star in his rookie season with the Burlington Royals in the Appalachian League.

Supak garners his first career Postseason All-Star award as the best right-handed starter in the Southern League. The righty went 11-4 with a 2.20 ERA in 20 starts with Biloxi in 2019 before a promotion to Triple-A San Antonio on July 26. At the time of his promotion, the 24-year-old led the Southern League in wins (11), WHIP (0.87) and opponent average (.192). Supak was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week twice and started the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game for the South Division on June 17 at MGM Park. The La Grange, TX native was also named the 2019 Southern League Most Outstanding Pitcher on Wednesday.

