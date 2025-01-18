Trey Burke Stuffed the Stat-Sheet with 26 PTS, 6 AST, and a Career-High 5 STL in Capitanes Win
January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 18, 2025
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall Short Against The Mexico City Capitanes, 121-113 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22