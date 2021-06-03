Trent Tingelstad Leads First-Place Nuts to 10-5 Win

San Jose, CA - Two first-inning home runs helped lead the Modesto Nuts to a 10-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at Excite Ballpark to help the Nuts maintain sole possession of first place.

Noelvi Marte started the game with a bang. The Nuts (18-8) leadoff man roped a line drive into the left field corner. As Marte was reaching second, the leftfielder fell down and the ball shot past him. Marte was waved home and was able to secure a leadoff inside-the-park home run. After the Giants (16-10) starter Prelander Berroa (L, 0-3) walked Cade Marlowe, Trent Tingelstad drove in the first of his four RBIs when he launched a two-run homer out to right. Tingelstad added an RBI in the third against Berroa with a sacrifice fly. Berroa worked four innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six and walking three.

The Nuts added five more runs in the sixth inning. Marte recorded his second RBI with a groundout. Cade Marlowe drove in two runs with a single. Tingelstad added his fourth RBI with a triple.

Marlowe scored four runs in the game. Robert Perez Jr. walked twice and drove in two runs for the Nuts.

Connor Phillips (W, 3-2) tossed a career-high 5.2 innings for the Nuts. He allowed a run in the first on a sac fly. Then he issued two walks to start the third inning. After that, he retired nine of the next ten batters he faced. Overall, the righty allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out seven.

Game three of the six-game series is on Thursday night. The Nuts and Giants square off in San Jose at 6:30 pm.

