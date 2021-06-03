Late Rally Gives Ports Third Straight Win

June 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to overcome a three-run deficit and run their winning streak to a season-high three games, beating the Lake Elsinore Storm by the final of 5-4 on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 4-1 with just two hits entering the eighth, the Ports' offense came to life against the Lake Elsinore bullpen. Storm reliever Jose Geraldo began the frame with a walk of Junior Perez, which was followed by a Tyler Soderstrom two-run home run to right-center field to bring the Ports to within one.

Kevin Richards followed the two-run blast with a double to left-center, and after a walk and a sacrifice bunt by Gavin Jones, Jose Rivas lined a two-run double down the left field line to give the Ports the lead for good.

Daniel Martinez (2-1) got the win for Stockton with 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Osvaldo Berrios. Martinez gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Michell Miliano (2-1) took the loss for Lake Elsinore, giving up one run on one hit while walking four batters in his lone inning .

Junior Perez extended his hitting streak to a club-high seven games with a two-out triple in the third inning. T.J. Schofield-Sam also drove in a run for Stockton.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Ports will try for their fourth straight win in game three of this six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.