66ers Tag Season-Best Three Homers, Jackson Knocks in Four Runs

June 3, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino evened their six-game series at Rancho Cucamonga at a game apiece with a 6-4 victory on Wednesday. Inland Empire (12-13) tagged a season-best three homers in the win; SS Jeremiah Jackson drilled his fifth homer of the year, added a triple and knocked in four RBI.

Caleb Scires got the Sixers on the board out of the shoot against Quakes (13-12) starter Carlos Duran. Scires launched a solo shot to center to open the game for a 1-0 lead. It was Scires third homers of the season; all three have come against the Quakes and all three have leadoff the game for the Sixers' offense. The Quakes answered in the first when Dodgers' OF AJ Pollock (on MLB Injury Rehab) singled against IE starter Jose Salvador (1-1). He later scored on Diego Cartaya's RBI single to tie the game. Inland Empire took a 2-1 advantage when Sixers' 1B Braxton Martinez smoked a solo homer over the batters' eye in center. The Quakes answered back in the bottom of the inning as Jonny Deluca and Eddys Leonard each drilled solo shots to take a 3-2 lead. The Sixers bounced back in the fifth versus reliever Adolfo Ramirez (1-2) as Scires singled with one out and D'Shawn Knowles walked. Jackson then blasted a three-run shot to left for a 5-3 66ers' lead. Jackson struck again in the seventh with a RBI triple giving him seven total bases in the contest and he leads Low-A West with 25 RBI. The Quakes to an unearned run against IE reliever Justin Courtney in the eighth to make it 6-4. In the bottom of the ninth Sixers reliever Dakota Donovan walked the first batter he faced but then struck out the next three men in succession to notch his first career save. Scires, Jackson and Carlos Reina each had two-hit nights for the 66ers.

The series continues Thursday at 6:30pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.