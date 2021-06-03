Stockton Ports Host San Jose Giants (June 8-13)

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Ports continue their home stand on June 8, when they take on the San Jose Giants, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Tickets are available online at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

Bark in the Park: Enjoy a Ports game with your pup! Best dressed and best trick presented by Barkley's Bag!

Angry Orchard Tuesday: Head to the Ballpark and enjoy a six dollar Angry Orchard!

Silver Slugger Night: Join us for Silver Slugger night presented by Jar Insurance and T-Mobile.

Wine Wednesday: Six dollar Barreled Chardonnay and District 11 Zinfandel presented by Consumnes River Farms.

Thirsty Thursday: Bud Light for only one dollar?! You can't miss it! If you want to skip the line, join the Mug Club for only $60 and receive a fast pass to all dollar beer lines.

Hat Giveaway #1: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a hat presented by EZ Networks.Cap off your week with a baseball game at Banner Island Ballpark! Saturday Night Baseball: Gates open early at 5:50 p.m.

Family Funday: Grab the family and head to the Ballpark for Family Funday presented by Amy L. Scriven, DDS. At the conclusion of the game, kids can run the bases!

Ports Beach Towel Giveaway: To the first 500 fans in attendance!

Tuesday, June 8 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Wednesday, June 9 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Thursday, June 10 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Friday, June 11 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Sunday, June 13 | 2:09 P.M. Game Time (1:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Saturday, June 12 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (5:50 P.M. Gates Open)

CONCESSIONS: Concessions stands are open for walk-up ordering. Fans who want to skip the line can continue to order and pay for food and beverages via a mobile ordering system and then proceed to the concessions location for contactless pick-up.The Stockton Ports will work hand in hand with Professional Sports Catering to ensure all concession stands and food preparation areas are cleaned and sanitized regularly. Eating and drinking are permitted in assigned seats only.

Ballpark concession stands will be open with physical distancing in all lines.

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS: The Stockton Ports have several policies and protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff, including: physically distanced seating; required face coverings; digital ticketing; cashless transactions; contactless ordering for concessions; and hand sanitizing stations throughout the ballpark. To learn more about the steps we are taking to ensure the safety of everyone at Banner Island Ballpark, visit stocktonports.com.

CASHLESS BALLPARK: Banner Island Ballpark is a cashless ballpark this season. All points of sale in the ballpark including parking, concession stands, and the team store will accept all major debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other contactless forms of payment. Parking spots may be reserved, in advance, via the Clutch! App.

BAG POLICY: In order to minimize surface touch points between gameday employees and fans, and to prevent crowding at ingress, bags are highly discouraged. Only approved clear bags no larger than 12"x6"x12". These include clear backpacks, clear fanny packs, clear bags, and one-gallon clear plastic zip lock bags.

Small clutches that are 4.5"x6.5" will also be permitted.

MASK POLICY: Our mask policy remains in place in accordance with California guidelines! Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking at your seat. We will continue to follow all California guidelines as they are updated.

