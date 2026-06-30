Tregarthen Ties the Game!!!
Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Sebastian Tregarthen scored with a minute to go to earn Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw against Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at Protective Stadium after Abdellatif Aboukoura had scored his first goal of the season to put the visitors ahead midway through the second half.
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