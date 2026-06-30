Las Vegas Lights FC Transfers Jahlane Forbes to Forward Madison FC

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has transferred defender Jahlane Forbes to USL League One side Forward Madison FC for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.

Forbes made five appearances across all competitions for the Lights in 2026.

Forbes arrived in Las Vegas on a free transfer in January 2026 from Charlotte FC, who selected him in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Wake Forest.

He made 26 appearances for Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro team (Crown Legacy FC) and one appearance for the first team. The left back spent the second half of the 2025 season on loan at USL Championship club North Carolina FC prior to joining the Lights.

Everyone at the club wishes Jahlane the best in the next steps in his career.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026

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