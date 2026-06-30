CJ Olney Voted USL Championship Fans' Choice Mid-Season Young Player of the Year

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn FC Men's midfielder CJ Olney has been voted the 2026 USL Championship Fans' Choice Mid-Season Young Player of the Year, recognition for a standout first half of the club's inaugural Championship season.

The 19-year-old, on loan from the Philadelphia Union, earned the honor through league-wide fan voting that closed earlier this week, edging a four-player shortlist for the award.

Olney has recorded one goal and four assists across 13 league appearances this season, with 12 starts and 1,062 minutes logged. His four assists rank tied for third in the USL Championship at the midpoint of the campaign.

The award follows a Team of the Week bench selection earlier in June, continuing a strong run of individual recognition in his debut season at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn FC returns to action following a bye week on Saturday, July 4, for a 7:00 pm ET clash against the defending USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds, streaming live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.