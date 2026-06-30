Detroit City FC Set for Primetime Meeting with Birmingham Legion in Alabama

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC defender Tommy Silva (right)

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC defender Tommy Silva (right)(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT, Mich - Detroit City FC travels to Alabama to face Birmingham Legion Thursday night, looking to keep pace near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Detroit enters Match Day 17 sitting third in the Eastern Conference on 21 points (6-3-4), while Birmingham occupies 10th place with 13 points (2-7-4.)

Detroit has built its position on a balanced profile, scoring 19 goals and conceding 13 through 13 matches, while Legion has managed 14 goals and allowed 16 across the same number of fixtures.

Both sides come into Thursday on the back of streaky runs. Birmingham has drawn four of its last six, with its only win in that span a 1-0 home result over Pittsburgh Riverhounds on April 12, and losses against Las Vegas Lights and Monterey Bay. Detroit's last six feature a statement 6-2 road win over Sporting JAX, home victory over Miami FC, and draws with El Paso Locomotive and Loudoun United, offset by away defeats to Charleston Battery and Hartford Athletic.

Birmingham has struggled to turn matches into wins even when it strikes first, posting just two wins and four draws when scoring the opening goal. Detroit has been ruthless in that same scenario, taking five wins from five when scoring first and remaining unbeaten in those contests.

Head-to-head history

Thursday's meeting continues a tight recent series between the clubs. Over the last six league fixtures, Detroit holds a slight edge with three wins, Birmingham has claimed two, and the sides have shared the points twice.

The most recent encounter finished 1-1 in Birmingham on May 18, 2025, following a 2-2 draw at Keyworth earlier that spring. Prior seasons have featured narrow margins as well, including Detroit's 1-0 home win in May 2023 and a 3-2 road victory later that year.

Detroit City players to watch

Forward Darren Smith enters the night as one of the league's standout performers, leading both Detroit and the USL Championship with 11 goals, including a five-goal performance in the rout at Sporting JAX. Smith has also supplied a late-game scoring punch, finishing as Detroit's last scorer in three matches so far.

Midfielder Kobe Hernández-Foster has been central in Detroit's build-up play, leading Le Rouge with 25 chances created while also chipping in a goal and an assist this season. Captain Devon Amoo-Mensah tops the side in passing volume with 715 completed passes, anchoring a back line that has helped Detroit to its five clean sheets.

Further forward, Ates Diouf offers an additional attacking threat, pacing Detroit in total shots (33) and sitting among the club's assist leaders with two. Midfielder Abdoulaye Diop, who scored the equalizer in the recent 1-1 draw against El Paso, will again be a factor in linking play through midfield.

Birmingham Legion players to watch

Birmingham's attack has been spread across several contributors. Tyler Pasher and Sebastian Tregarthen share the team scoring lead with three goals each, and both have twice provided the first goal in matches this season. Playmaker Gevork Diarbian has been Legion's volume shooter, registering 27 attempts and nine shots on target alongside one goal and one assist.

In midfield, Seth Antwi has been a steady presence, leading Birmingham with 636 completed passes and appearing in all 13 matches. At the back, captain Phanuel Kavita has added a goal from defense, while goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat has started every match between the sticks and helped produce three clean sheets.

Availability

Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, Rhys Williams, Preston Tabort Etaka, and Chisom Egbuchulam are all listed as out for Detroit City FC.

Up Next

Following Thursday's match, Detroit City FC returns to Prinx Tires USL Cup play, travelling to Fort Wayne FC on Saturday, July 11, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026

Detroit City FC Set for Primetime Meeting with Birmingham Legion in Alabama - Detroit City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.