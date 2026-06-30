Atlético Dallas Acquires Dallas Trinity FC, Strengthening Commitment to Professional Soccer in North Texas

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Atletico Dallas News Release







DALLAS - Atlético Dallas announced today the acquisition of Dallas Trinity FC. The transaction brings together Dallas Trinity FC and Atlético Dallas under the ownership of USL Dallas[VP1], LLC, uniting two ambitious clubs with a shared commitment to growing professional soccer across North Texas.

The transaction represents a significant investment in the future of women's soccer and further strengthens Dallas' position as one of the most important soccer markets in the United States. Dallas Trinity FC will continue competing in the Gainbridge Super League and remain an integral part of the North Texas sports landscape.

"Dallas Trinity FC would not be where it is today without the commitment, passion, and vision of the Neil family," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. "They built something special, and we are honored to continue building upon that foundation. Our goal is simple: support the club's continued success, honor its identity, and help create a future where professional women's and men's soccer become defining institutions in Dallas sports. "

The new ownership will build upon the foundation established by the Neil family, whose vision and leadership helped launch Dallas Trinity FC. The club has developed a meaningful presence in the Dallas sports community.

"We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished with Dallas Trinity FC over the past two seasons," said DTFC President Charlie Neil. "This club was built on a belief that this community would embrace women's professional soccer. We thank our fans and our city for their incredible support. Dallas Trinity FC is in good hands. We are excited about what this next chapter means for the club and confident Atlético Dallas shares our commitment to continued growth and success of the women's game."

At a time when global attention is focused on Dallas during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the acquisition reinforces its place as one of the world's premier soccer cities and serves as a reminder of what can be done when this community comes together.

"We intend to strengthen the sport's presence across the city of Dallas while expanding pathways for young athletes, both girls and boys, as they pursue opportunities in the game," said Valentine.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.