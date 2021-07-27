Travs Twirl 4-Hit Shutout of Springfield

July 27, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Alejandro Requena and four relievers combined on a four hit shutout of the Springfield Cardinals as the Arkansas Travelers won the series opener on Tuesday night, 4-0. Pitching the first six innings, Requena danced around seven baserunners (three hits, four walks) to keep the Cards off the board and earn his fifth win of the year. Ray Kerr and Nick Duron fired perfect innings in the seventh and eighth before Dayeison Arias recorded the first two outs of the ninth but also allowed a walk and a hit while throwing 35 pitches to four hitters. Michael Stryffeler then came in and recorded a fly out to end the game and pick up his fourth save. Springfield starter Tyler Pike pitched well giving up just a run over six innings but took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas grabbed the lead in the second when Carter Bins fielder's choice ground out scored Jake Scheiner.

* They padded the lead in the seventh scoring three times. The key hit was a bases loaded flare off the bat of Austin Shenton that scored two.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Austin Shenton: 2-5, 2 RBI

* RHP Alejandro Requena: Win, 6 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* The shutout was the Travs' eighth of the season.

* Arias was making his Double-A debut as were the Travs starting shortstop Patrick Frick and centerfielder Jack Larsen. Those three as well as reliever David Ellingson all joined the team today up from High-A Everett. In corresponding moves, Darin Gillies went to Tacoma, Reid Morgan went to Everett, Connor Kopach and Connor Lien were released and Keegan McGovern was placed on the Development List.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill (3-2, 4.89) making the start against righty Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.26). First pitch is set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.