Homestand Highlights: July 27 - August 1

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series from Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday, August 1st.

Tuesday, July 27 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT ON A TUESDAY PRESENTED BY FACILICOM INC.

EVENT SPONSOR - The game on Tuesday night against the Wind Surge is presented by Facilicom Inc.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concession stands.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount only applies to immediate family and there is a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â1/2 OFF T-shirts.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Spend $50 in the Naturals Team Store and receive two (2) FREE tickets to August 11th

Wednesday, July 28 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY THE GEICO LOCAL OFFICE IN BENTONVILLE

EVENT SPONSOR - The game on Wednesday night is presented by The GEICO Local Office in Bentonville

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, July 29 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Featuring $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks and 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks and $2 Bags of Peanuts at the concession stands as well as 16oz. drafts of Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat for only $2 served at specific locations on the concourse. The game is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

Friday, July 30 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

SINKER 'THE ELF' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY BY OZARKS COCA-COLA

EVENT SPONSOR - Friday night's game against the Wichita Wind Surge is presented by SeaPak

SINKER 'THE ELF' BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a special 'Christmas in July' present of a Sinker 'The Elf' Bobblehead courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark each Friday night home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen Concession stand and enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders only served during Bullpen Party

Saturday, July 31 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Cap courtesy of Red Vines & Sour Punch.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the fun this weekend with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game against the Double-A Minnesota Twins. ***BBQ Sliders only served during Bullpen Party

Sunday, August 1 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY FARMERS INSURANCE FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOG DAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES ON A BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY GONESHÂ® PET-SAFE INCENSE STICKS

KIDS EAT FREE - All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog, Oreo Cookies, Teddy Grahams, & small Coca-Cola fountain drink. The Sunday afternoon game is presented by Farmers Insurance.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in the Naturals' tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the series finale against Wichita. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dogs out for Bark in the Ballpark presented by GoneshÂ® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to the game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. Dogs not allowed on the field or in the suite level. This is the second of three scheduled events.

The Naturals are the Double-A Central Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket packages, single game tickets, group events, team statistics, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

