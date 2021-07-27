Fire the Travel Agent: 'Hounds Fall, 7-4t

It seems the RockHounds chose the wrong time to visit Tulsa. In their previous game (Sunday afternoon), the Drillers scored twenty-three runs against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. They didn't short-circuit the scoreboard again Tuesday night, but the Drillers banged out 18 hits in a 7-4 win over the 'Hounds at ONEOK Field.

Ironically enough, the difference in the game was three NON-hits - - Tulsa's margin of victory came on three sacrifice flies.

The game was back-and forth through the first six innings. Solo homers from Max Schuemann (in the third) and Logan Davidson (in the fourth) were sandwiched around a two-run Tulsa third inning. The Drillers' three sac flies (one on foul territory) helped put Tulsa on top, 4-2, through five innings before a two-run home run from JJ Schwarz tied the game in the top of the sixth.

Donovan Casey, who went 4-for-5, broke the deadlock in the last of the sixth with an RBI single (the eventual game-winner) and Ryan Noda added to the lead with a solo home run in the seventh.

The Drillers' win came in the first of a six-game series at Tulsa and, for the RockHounds, the opener of a 12-game road trip.

Kibbles & Bits

The RockHounds scored all four runs against Ryan Pepiot, who entered the game with a 2.35 ERA. Tulsa scored four runs (three earned) against RockHounds starter Jared Koenig, who entered the game with a league-leading 2.45 ERA (Pepiot's 2.35 ERA came in 55 innings, just shy of qualifying among the league leaders).

Next Game

Wednesday, July 28 vs. Tulsa Drillers

ONEOK Field Tulsa, Oklahoma

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Second of a six-game series and of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

TUL Andre Jackson (RH, 3-2, 3.36)

RH Bryce Conley (RH, 5-4, 3.65)

-or- Matt Milburn (RH, 1-1, 3.46)

(Tandem start)

Road Trip

July 28-August 1 vs. the Tulsa Drillers at ONE Field (Tulsa, OK)

August 3-8 vs. the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium (Wichita, KS)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 10

A 12-game homestand, hosting the San Antonio Missions (August 10-15) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (August 17-22)

Double-A Central League Stories from July 27, 2021

