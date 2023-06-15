Travs Take Thursday for 2-1 Series Lead

June 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas scored twice in the eighth to knock off the Hooks, 3-1, before 5,054 fans Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Corpus Christi's lone marker came on a home run by Colin Barber in the fourth, his fifth Double-A home run and his second dinger in as many games.

Aaron Brown and Julio Robaina stranded eight Travelers over the first seven innings. An eighth-inning triple by Robert Perez Jr. snapped a stretch of nine consecutive outs by Robaina. Perez scored the winning run via a groundout. Patrick Frick cashed in an insurance run with a two-out RBI single.

Robaina, who worked five innings of two-run ball for the second consecutive outing, struck out six in the hard-fought loss.

