Drillers Drop Fourth Straight

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Walks Springfield, MO - The Tulsa Drillers struggles at Springfield's Hammons Field continued on Thursday night.

Offensive production was again limited as Tulsa was held to just four hits. Cardinals' hitters could only match the four hits, but they took advantage of eight walks from Tulsa pitchers to score four times. The result was a 4-1 loss for the Drillers, their fourth straight

The four-game losing streak matches a season high. Tulsa has now lost seven of its past nine games and trails first-place Arkansas by one game in the first-half division race. There are nine games remaining in the first half.

The tone of Thursday's game was set early as the Drillers were retired in order in the top of the first. In the bottom of the inning, Pedro Pages and Chandler Redmond drew consecutive two-out walks. When first baseman Imanol Vargas misplayed a grounder, Pages came home with the game's first run.

The Cards doubled the lead to 2-0 in the fourth when Redmond again walked and scored on a sacrifice fly from Arquimedes Gamboa.

Gamboa tripled home Irving Lopez in the sixth inning to increase the lead to three runs.

In the seventh, Nick Dunn walked, advanced two bases on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from Noah Mendlinger.

Tulsa's only run in the game came in the top of the eighth when Austin Gauthier tripled with two outs and scored on an infield single by Jorbit Vivas.

The Drillers have lost the first three games of the six-game series in Springfield. In the three losses, the offense has produced a total of just 6 runs and 14 hits.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The eight walks issued by Tulsa pitchers continued a recent trend. They have now walked 26 batters in 24 innings in the three games against the Cardinals.

*The triple from Guathier was his team-leading second in just 15 games with the Drillers.

*Starting pitcher River Ryan suffered the loss, dropping his record to 1-3. Ryan allowed just two hits and one earned run in 3.2 innings but walked five batters.

*The Drillers announced that former Oklahoma State catcher Max Hewitt had been transferred to Great Lakes. Hewitt had been on Tulsa's Development List.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Cardinals will resume their six-game series on Friday in Springfield. First pitch for game four at Hammons Field is slated for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL- RHP Nick Frasso (1-2, 1.69 ERA)

SPR- RHP Logan Gregg (1-3, 6.92 ERA)

