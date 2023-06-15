Surge Drop Game Within Reach

June 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, TX - Starting pitcher Pierson Ohl left the Surge in good position to win but the Midland bats came alive late in the game. The RockHounds defeated the Wind Surge 8-7 after a wild ninth inning.

The Surge scored their first run in the first inning. Aaron Sabato hit a two out RBI double.

Midland tied the game up immediately in the bottom of the first. Logan Davidson hit a solo home run over the right center field wall.

The Wind Surge had an explosive fifth inning. It started with a triple by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. that drove in a run. Brooks Lee, Patrick Winkel and Sabato all also had RBIs in the inning.

Both teams scored in the sixth inning. Lee hit his league-leading 22nd double of the season and drove in his second RBI of the game for Wichita. Lawrence Butler also hit a solo home run for Midland.

Midland refused to go away and tied the game up in the bottom of the eighth. The RockHounds got two RBIs, and then a wild pitch delivered by Curtis Taylor for the Surge allowed the tying run to score. Yunior Severino made a great catch on a low line drive just behind the second base bag that stopped Midland from scoring any more runs in the inning.

Lee committed an error in the bottom of the ninth that would have sent the game into extra innings. Davidson was the next batter and he hit a line drive to center field that put a runner on third for the RockHounds. Lee then had his second error of the inning on a missed throw to first and the winning run scored for Midland.

The Wichita Wind Surge left eleven men on and were 4-16 with runners in scoring position.

The Wind Surge fall to 25-34 and break their three-game winning streak. The RockHounds improve to 27-33 and snap their nine-game losing streak.

The Surge lead the series two games to one.

NOTES: The first pitch temperature of 101 degrees is the hottest game of the season. DaShawn Keirsey and Yunior Severino extended their hitting streaks to seven games. The Wind Surge added pitcher Taylor Floyd from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade and activated pitcher Alex Phillips from injured list. The Surge promoted pitcher Alex Scherff to St Paul and placed Denny Bentley on development roster. Aaron Sabato has five doubles in the three-game series.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge play game four of the road series and will face the Midland RockHounds Friday at 7:00 PM. RH David Festa for the Surge will face RH Jack Perkins for the RockHounds.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home on Tuesday, June 20th to play Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will be home for a two week homestand which includes the first ever postgame concert on Saturday, June 24th "The Spazmatics".

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.