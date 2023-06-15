TulsaSound to Make Debut in Series with Naturals

The Tulsa Drillers will close out the first half of the 2023 Texas League schedule at home with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) that will begin on Tuesday, June 20 at ONEOK Field.

The series will run for six straight days, through Sunday, June 25. The first five games will all begin at 7:05 p.m. with the Sunday finale starting at 1:05 p.m.

The promotion schedule for the six games will be headlined by the annual Chick-fil-A 918 Weekend from June 22-25. The Drillers will rebrand for the four games and will play as the TulsaSound, paying homage to Tulsa's deep musical roots and the unique style of music that began in the city.

Fireworks Shows will follow the games on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Other promotions will include $3 T-Town Tuesday on June 20 with $3 Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets and $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas. Tickets within the seating bowl will be just $9.18 each.

Wednesday, June 21 will be Bark in the Park, with fans able to bring their dogs to the game.

June 22 will be a $2 Thursday as well as a TulsaSound Bucket Hat giveaway.

In addition, on Saturday June 24 there will be a celebrity softball game beginning at 5:15 p.m. full of local TulsaSound celebrities.

The Sunday finish will be a Kids Eat Free Day as well as an Aviator Sunglasses Giveaway to the first 500 fans.

A complete list of promotions for the entire series with the Naturals is below.

It will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Drillers swept a six-game series from the Naturals at ONEOK Field at the end of May.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 20-25 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, June 20 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $3 T-TOWN TUESDAY

Come enjoy the most affordable night at ONEOK Field on COX $3 T-Town Tuesday. Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each. Fans can also enjoy $3 brats, popcorn and souvenirs sodas throughout the game! We will also be celebrating the historic Greenwood District! COX T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. with $4 16 oz. domestic beers at the main concession stands and $6 High Noons at all stadium bars!

Wednesday, June 21 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's another Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws courtesy of City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

PRE-GAME DOG PARADE

Another great activity fans can enjoy on Bark in the Park nights is the Pre-Game Dog Parade presented by Pet Supplies Plus! The parade lineup will start at 6:15 p.m. and fans will be able to walk a lap around the field with their furry friends. Every dog that participates will receive a free flying disk!

CHICK-FIL-A 918 WEEKEND FEATURING TULSASOUND- JUNE 22-25

Thursday, June 22 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here as the TulsaSound debut for the first time ever at ONEOK Field! The Drillers will pay homage to the iconic musical style that originated in Tulsa from the likes of Leon Russell, J.J. Cale, Roger Tillison and Elvin Bishop. The Drillers will be wearing special TulsaSound jerseys and hats to celebrate the weekend!

It will also be another $2 Thursday with fans, ages 21 and over, able to enjoy $2 Miller Lite and Coors Light. The $2 beers will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands. There will also be live music in The Backyard for fans ages 21 and over.

It is all made possible by Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

TULSASOUND BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a TulsaSound Bucket Hat courtesy of Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest and Saint Francis Stroke Center.

TULSASOUND JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a game-worn autographed TulsaSound jersey in a three-day silent auction! The auction will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday and will be located next to the team store. All proceeds from the game-worn autographed jerseys will benefit the Saint Francis Children's Hospital.

Friday, June 23 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

TulsaSound weekend continues with the first of two outstanding Fireworks Shows at ONEOK Field, presented by the Chick-fil-A, FOX23 and K95.5.

T-TOWN TNR MYSTERY BALL FUNDRAISER

Come try your luck as fans can purchase a "mystery bag" which contains a baseball signed by a Tulsa Drillers, Los Angeles Dodgers or another major league player! All proceeds will benefit T-Town TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return). Autographed baseballs will include current stars such as Walker Buehler, Max Muncy, Juan Soto, Dustin May and Will Smith. There will also be baseballs from Hall of Famers Ivan Rodriguez, Craig Biggio and Greg Maddux.

ANN BELL APPEARANCE

Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer and Queen of the Tulsa Sound, Ann Bell will make an appearance at ONEOK Field and sing the National Anthem! She will also be available on the concourse during the game to meet and take photos with fans.

Saturday, June 24 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

We continue our TulsaSound Weekend, and you won't want to miss our second night of our TulsaSound Weekend Fireworks, presented by Chick-fil-A Tulsa, Cherokee Nation, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

918 BEERFEST PRESENTED BY RIPLEY'S BAR & GRILL

The always popular 918 BeerFest presented by Ripley's Bar & Grill is back for the second time in 2023. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative TulsaSound tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside The Backyard from 5-7:30 p.m.

TULSASOUND CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME

Fans will want to arrive early to ONEOK Field to enjoy the first TulsaSound Celebrity Softball Game. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 5:00 p.m. and the game will run from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Some of the participants will include Danny O'Conner, team OKPOP members, Tulsa FMAC members, Tulsa Sandlot members and surprise guests! Fans who purchase a ticket to the Drillers game will have admission to the softball game.

TULSASOUND JERSEY AUCTION

Don't miss your final opportunity to purchase these game-worn autographed TulsaSound jerseys in the final night of our silent auction! The auction table will be located next to the team store and will begin when the gates open and conclude on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. All proceeds from the game-worn autographed jerseys will benefit the Saint Francis Children's Hospital.

Sunday, June 25 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

We conclude TulsaSound Weekend with another Kids Eat Free Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

AVIATOR SUNGLASSES GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans of all ages who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive TulsaSound aviator sunglasses courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

PSO KIDS CATCH ON THE FIELD

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. courtesy of PSO.

