Travs' Rusty Meeks Leaving Daily Operations

The Arkansas Travelers announce that Executive Vice President/CEO Rusty Meeks will be leaving the club's day-to-day operations effective at the end of the current homestand. Meeks will continue to serve on the club's Board of Directors as its Vice President. General Manager Sophie Ozier remains the team's General Manager and will be the top executive in the front office. Additionally, Travs' Chief Financial Officer Brad Eagle has been appointed to the club's Board of Directors.

"The Arkansas Travelers organization is a special place. I am so blessed to have been a part of this franchise full-time for the last 13 seasons" Meeks said. "I am excited for my new role as a fan and VP of the Board. Sophie and her team do an amazing job leading this organization, and that will continue for many years."

Meeks has taken a new job locally and will continue to reside with his family in Little Rock. Meeks began working for the club as a bat boy, served as an intern and held full-time roles as Director of Merchandise, Sales Director, Assistant General Manager and most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Travelers are home every day through the end of the weekend, Sunday June 4.

