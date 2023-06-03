Naturals Take Friday Night Game by Force

June 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Tyler Cropley homered in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (20-29) 8-5 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-26) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark, evening the series at two games each. The series continues on Saturday night with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Hooks opened the scoring on Star Wars night with a solo homer in the second off the bat of Zach Dezenzo to take a 1-0 lead.

The Corpus Christi advantage lasted until the second, when Cropley hit a two-run shot in a full count to give NWA a 2-1 edge. Northwest Arkansas plated two more runs on Morgan McCullough's RBI single to center and Jorge Bonifacio's sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the third NWA scored three more times to extend the lead to 7-1. The Hooks got two back in the bottom of the fourth, but Northwest Arkansas capped their scoring in the fourth when Greyson Jenista stole home to make it an 8-3 game.

The Hooks scored a pair of runs in the seventh but the NWA bullpens sealed the deal, with Will Klein pitching two scoreless frames to earn a save in the 8-5 win.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday with Jonathan Bowlan (0-3, 6.75) going up against Hooks RHP Aaron Brown (2-1, 7.01). The game will begin with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can get their tickets or catch all the action by tuning into the broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MiLB.TV, or listening at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.