Naturals Announce Modified Ticket Exchange Policy for June 3rd Tickets

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Due to the rainy conditions at Arvest Ballpark, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced a modified ticket exchange policy for all fans with tickets from Saturday, June 3rd.

Even though the game was played against Corpus Christi, tickets from Saturday, June 3rd - including tickets that were used to attend the game - are eligible to be exchanged for a ticket of equal value to any game during the Naturals next homestand in June. Northwest Arkansas will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers) Tuesday, June 13th through Sunday, June 18th.

Fans are required to exchange their tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at noon on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while it is open on non-gamedays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends.

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/tickets/promotions.

