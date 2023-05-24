Travs Roll Past Riders to Even Series

North Little Rock, AR - A four run sixth inning and strong pitching carried the Arkansas Travelers past the Frisco RoughRiders, 6-2 on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Robert Perez, Jr. hit the a game-tying double and Logan Warmoth delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the pivotal sixth inning. The Travs bullpen retired the final 12 Riders hitters of the night to preserve the lead and back a strong start from Ethan Lindow who struck out six over five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took advantage of a pair of walks and two productive fly outs to get on the board in the fourth inning and tie the game.

* Robbie Tenerowicz had a 16 pitch at-bat, including 11 foul balls before shooting a single up the middle helping to set the stage for the four-run sixth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Robert Perez, Jr.: 1-3, run, 2B, SF, 2 RBI

* LHP Ethan Lindow: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 3 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas won for the 15th time this season after trailing.

* The game ended with an Arkansas Razorback (Isaiah Campbell) getting an A-State Red Wolf (Liam Hicks) to ground out to end the game.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Emerson Hancock (4-1, 5.93) for Arkansas against Owen White (1-1, 3.72) for Frisco. It is a $3 Thursday and first pitch is at 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

