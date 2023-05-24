Missions Walk It Off In The 9th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday night. After trailing for most of the game, San Antonio inched closer with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Courtesy of some command issues and a passed ball, the Missions had a chance to win the game in the ninth inning. Michael De LA Cruz tied it, and Ripken Reyes won it with a single to right field. San Antonio defeats Amarillo 4-3 on their second walk-off win of the season.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After tossing seven scoreless innings in his previous start, he allowed one run on two hits in the top of the first inning. Ryan Bliss started off the game with a base hit. With one out in the inning, he advanced to second base on a balk. Caleb Roberts singled to right field and Bliss came in to score the game's first run. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Jeff Bain was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander escaped a scoring threat in the bottom half of the first inning. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Reyes advanced to third base on a one-out ground out. With Reyes at third and two outs, Daniel Johnson flew out to end the inning.

Watson struggled with his command in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first two batters, he issued back-to-back walks to Adrian Del Castillo and Camden Duzenack. Juan Centeno grounded out to end the scoring threat.

The Missions tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. With one out in the frame, Korry Howell legged out a double to put himself in scoring position. Cole Cummings, making his Double-A debut, drove in Howell with a single to right field. The game was tied 1-1.

Amarillo regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning. On the first pitch of the inning, Seth Beer hit a fly ball over the right center field wall for a solo home run. His first long ball of the season made it a 2-1 ballgame.

San Antonio had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cummings started off the frame with a double to right center field. He was left stranded after Bain retired the next three batters.

Watson was replaced by Aaron Leasher to begin the top of the sixth inning. The southpaw issued a leadoff walk to Roberts and he stole second base. Roberts advanced to third base on a ground out. Leasher issued back-to-back walks to A.J. Vukovich and Deyvison De Los Santos. On the walk to De Los Santos, a wild pitch from Leasher allowed Roberts to score. Amarillo improved their lead to 3-1.

Amarillo strung together three hits during the top of the seventh inning without scoring a run. Facing Jose Espada, Juan Centeno singled to start the frame and was caught trying to steal second base. With two outs in the inning, Jordan Lawlar and Roberts hit back-to-back singles. Espada left them stranded after striking out Beer.

San Antonio cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Jackson Goddard, Howell drew a walk to start the frame. With one out, Cummings reached base on a catcher interference. A balk from Goddard moved both runners into scoring position. Chandler Seagle reached base on an infield single and Howell came in to score. The Missions trailed 3-2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Christian Montes De Oca entered the game for a save attempt. Howell and Juan Fernandez each singled to start the frame. A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position. Ray-Patrick Didder entered the game as a pinch runner for Fernandez. Cummings drew a walk to load the bases. Michael De La Cruz was chosen to pinch hit for Seagle. He tied the game with a sacrifice fly. On the play, Didder advanced to third base. Reyes ended the game with a single off the right field wall, scoring Didder.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 4-3

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 21-20 on the season

* 2nd walk-off win of the season

* Cole Cummings (AA Debut): 2-2, 2B, RBI, BB

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 26th

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-4, CS

* Nolan Watson (Missions Starter): L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR

* Jordan Lawlar (#1 Dbacks prospect, #8 MLB): 1-4

* Deyvison De Los Santos (#4 Dbacks prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K

* Jeff Bain (Sod Poodles Starter): W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, May 25th. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (0-2, 10.61) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander Luke Albright (3-2, 5.12) is expected to start for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

