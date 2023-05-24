Cards Get Surged, Fall 13-1 in Game 2
May 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (18-23) couldn't stop the Wind Surge's (19-21) dominant offense and handed Springfield a big 13-1 loss Wednesday Night at Hammons Field. The series is tied 1-1.
Decisions:
W: RHP Blayne Enlow (2-1)
L: RHP Logan Gragg (0-2)
Notables:
2B Nick Dunn continued his hot strreak, going 4-for-5 with 1 run scored. He's now 7-for-11 in his last three games
1B Chandler Redmond drove in his league-leading 42nd RBI Wednesday night
On Deck:
Thursday, May 25, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Brandon Komar (1-4, 6.43) vs. WCH RHP David Festa (2-2, 5.58)
Springfield Cashew Chickens World Debut / Thirsty Thursday
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
