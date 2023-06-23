Travs Rally Behind Tenerowicz Grand Slam

June 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Robbie Tenerowicz blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth sending the Arkansas Travelers to a wild 10-7 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night. Isiah Gilliam had tied the game for the Travs with a three-run home run in the top of the sixth. Immediately after the Gilliam homer, the tarp was put on the field for the first of what would be two rain delays in the top of the sixth inning. After the second delay, the game remained tied until Wichita tallied in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly. Arkansas won despite just eight hits with Tenerowicz driving in a career high six runs. Isaiah Campbell pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for his third save.

Moments That Mattered

* Gilliam's tying homer in the sixth followed a walk by Spencer Packard and Tenerowicz being hit by a pitch.

* Tenerowicz homered on a 3-2 pitch from Isaac Mattson to take the Travs from behind to in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 runs

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-4, HBP, 2 runs, HR, 6 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas' magic number for a first half division title dropped to two with the victory with Tulsa keeping pace with a win.

* Gilliam homered for the third time in the last two games.

Up Next

The series continues Friday night with Emerson Hancock (8-2, 4.85) starting for Arkansas and Carlos Luna (1-3, 5.21) starting for Wichita. First pitch is at 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 23, 2023

Travs Rally Behind Tenerowicz Grand Slam - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.