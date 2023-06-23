RoughRiders Speed Past Cardinals

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders turned a 4-0 deficit into an 8-4 lead in two innings, defeating the Springfield Cardinals 8-5 at Riders Field on Friday.

The Cardinals (34-33) put three runs on the board in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. At that point, Frisco (29-37) had been outscored 15-0 in the third inning this series, but Frisco broke through in the bottom of the third. Bringing nine batters to the plate, the RoughRiders totaled four runs with three walks and three singles.

Frisco then repeated that feat in the fourth inning with four more runs, including a double from Liam Hicks and Jax Biggers' first triple of the season. Frisco also recorded three sacrifice flies between the third and fourth innings.

Grant Wolfram (3-0) logged 2.2 relief innings for Frisco without a run, giving up just one hit while striking out four. Noah Trogrlic-Iverson (1-2) was pegged for three earned runs in 0.2 innings to take the loss. Michael Brewer earned the save for the RoughRiders, taking care of two innings without a hit or run.

Brewer followed Aidan Anderson, who logged two innings with one hit and one run allowed. In total, the Frisco bullpen covered 7.2 innings with just one run allowed.

Eight different batters logged a base hit on Friday for Frisco, plus seven walks. Evan Carter led the way with two RBIs, including the first of the game for Frisco on his third-inning single. He tacked on a sacrifice fly the next inning.

Trevor Hauver reached base in three straight innings, walking twice with a single. He led off both of Frisco's back-to-back four-run innings with a walk.

The fifth game of the six-game series is Saturday, June 24 at 7:05 p.m. Frisco has not yet announced a starting pitcher. RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-3, 3.25 ERA) will start for Springfield.

Get your camo hat giveaway at the gate on Saturday as part of Great Outdoors Night, including outdoorsy themes and activities throughout the game. Plus, Kids Run the Bases after the game, presented by Raising Cane's, and Saturday's game is also Whataburger Food Bank Night and Scouts BSA Night. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

