Independence Day Homestand Begins Wednesday, June 28th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Wednesday, June 28th for their seventh homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) from Wednesday, June 28th until Monday, July 3rd.

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, June 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Missions Â¼ Zip Jacket Giveaway - Courtesy of TSAOG, the first 1,500 fans will receive one of these comfortable and stylish jackets!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, July 1 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Alamo Colleges Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Alamo Colleges, fans can enjoy a fireworks extravaganza after the game!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, July 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Postgame - Kids and dogs will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Monday, July 3 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

H-E-B Independence Day Celebration presented by Bud Light - Following the game, fans can enjoy a postgame concert as well as fireworks!

Cody Canada & The Departed - Country artist Cody Canada & The Departed will perform a concert following the conclusion of the Missions game.

Postgame Fireworks - Following the concert, the celebration continues with a patriotic fireworks San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres.

