Travs Partner with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

Concession stands at Dickey-Stephens Park will have a new, "famous" treat for fans beginning with the 2022 season. Nathan's Famous is now the official hot dog partner of the Arkansas Travelers.

"We are excited to be partnering with Nathan's Famous as the new official hot dog of the Arkansas Travelers," said Travs CEO Rusty Meeks. "They are one of the most prestigious companies in the industry and we are thrilled to welcome them to Dickey-Stephens Park in 2022."

Nathan's Famous hot dogs are known for their superior taste using high quality ingredients and only premium beef. The company traces back to 1916 when a young immigrant couple, Nathan and Ida Handwerker, opened a frankfurter stand on Coney Island using Ida's grandmother's secret spice recipe. Those original hot dogs sold for just a nickel and quickly developed into an American taste sensation.

Fans can get their Nathan's Famous hot dogs at concession stands at Dickey-Stephens Park during all games as well as select events at the ballpark. The Travelers open their 2022 home schedule on Monday, April 11, against the Springfield Cardinals.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

