Hiring Events Scheduled at Arvest Ballpark for March 29th and March 31st
March 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, have announced two more hiring events scheduled for March 29th and March 31st.
On Tuesday, March 29th and Thursday, March 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., those interested in a job at Arvest Ballpark can apply and interview on-site for available part-time, Gameday positions for the upcoming 2022 season. Applicants will enter through the Main Gates where tables will be set up on the concourse. In the case of bad weather, interviews will be in the Northwest Health Community Room.
Available positions are listed below, and more information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900 or emailing tickets@nwanaturals.com. People that cannot attend the events, can fill out an application at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Those that would like to apply with Patina Restaurant Group can apply online HERE. All applicants are encouraged to interview with the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group to increase potential for hire.
AVAILABLE PART-TIME, GAMEDAY POSITIONS INCLUDE:
Kids Zone Attendant
Batboy
Mascot
Cashiers *Patina Restaurant Group
Cooks *Patina Restaurant Group
Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night.
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.
