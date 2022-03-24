Missions to Wear Thor Themed Jerseys for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions, through a partnership with Major League Baseball, will wear custom Thor jerseys as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond campaign. The Missions will wear these jerseys on Saturday, July 9th against the Frisco RoughRiders.

The custom jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with the proceeds benefiting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas. Following the game, fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display.

Throughout the game, fans will be greeted by the Nordic God of Thunder himself. The first pitch is currently scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans are also encouraged to come to the game dressed as their favorite Marvel Super Hero.

MLB announced the partnership with Marvel Entertainment in October, 2021 and revealed the Defenders of the Diamond campaign.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. The Missions home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased exclusively online. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

