Chris and Stefan Caray Announced as Next Sod Poodles Broadcasters

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are excited to announce Chris and Stefan Caray will take over the radio broadcast duties and responsibilities for the Sod Poodles starting with the 2022 season. The identical twins are the great-grandchildren of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray and will become the first set of identical twins to broadcast professional baseball games together.

"To step into a professional radio booth and call baseball games is a dream come true," said Chris. "To join my identical twin brother, Stefan, in this new adventure is incredibly exciting for us and our family. The Amarillo Sod Poodles have consistently delivered one of, if not the best broadcasts and production in all Minor League Baseball. We are humbled and honored to become the second broadcasters in team history and we can't wait to bring our style of broadcasting and entertainment to the Amarillo community and fans."

The brothers' lives have changed drastically in just a matter of days. "We were college seniors at the University of Georgia when this week started," said Stefan. "To be given an opportunity to broadcast alongside my brother once again, especially for an organization like Amarillo, is an incredible honor and one we weren't sure would ever happen again."

The pair spent this past summer calling games together for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League - a premier college wood bat league that boasts a long list of former players who worked their way through the minor league ranks and into the big leagues - A path the Caray Twins are hoping to take as well. Aside from their great grandfather, Harry, their grandfather, Skip, was a long-time play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves. Chip Caray, the twins' dad, has broadcasted games for the Atlanta Braves for the past 12 years for Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Chris and Stefan's uncle, Josh Caray is the current radio broadcaster for the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Mobile, Alabama. In all, the Caray family has more than 120 years of professional baseball broadcasting experience combined.

"We are so excited for this next chapter of Sod Poodles baseball and broadcast," said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Sod Poodles. "We feel like the historic pairing of Chris and Stefan are going to help us build off the success and one-of-a-kind fan experience we've provided since 2019. Our Sod Poodles broadcast is a top 5 broadcast in the country, and we knew we wanted to continue to evolve and use our previous success and take it to the next level. Chris and Stefan certainly fit that bill. Their unique style and knowledge of the game along with being the next generation of the most legendary baseball broadcast family made this the only move for our organization and fans. We can't wait to introduce them to our community next week and every night during the 2022 season."

Outside of working games in the Cape Cod League last summer, Chris and Stefan have also spent weekends covering defending NAIA Baseball National Champions, Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The two made the hour-long commute each way either together or solo to continue to work on their craft and call games in the radio booth just wishing for an opportunity like this one.

Harry Christopher "Chris" Caray IV, named after his great grandfather due to being the first-born of the twins, and Stefan will make their way from their family home in Florida to Amarillo next week for an introductory press conference. The Sod Poodles will publicly introduce the new broadcast duo next Thursday, March 31 at 1:00 PM in the Fairly Group Club Level at HODGETOWN. All media who plan on attending are asked to confirm their attendance to the Sod Poodles Media Relations staff by emailing Cory Hilborne (CoryH@SodPoodles.com) prior to the event.

The Sod Poodles will begin the 2022 campaign at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics on Friday, April 8. The Sod Poodles broadcast all 138 regular-season games on the Sod Poodles Radio Network through NewsTalk 940 AM (KIXZ) and simulcast on Townsquare's Mix 94.1 FM (KMXJ) for all Sunday home and road games.

