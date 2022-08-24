Travs Hit Two Homers and Dollard Douses Drillers

North Little Rock, AR - Taylor Dollard pitched 6.2 strong innings with eight strikeouts for his 13th win of the season as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers, 6-3 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The offense put up four runs in the fourth inning to get the lead including a two-run home run from Joe Rizzo. After Dollard, three Travs relievers combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to close it out with Collin Kober picking up his fourth save. Kober retired three in a row to close it after walking the first two hitters of the ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa pulled within a run in the top of the seventh and chased Dollard from the game. Braden Shipley came on with the tying and go-ahead runs on base and hit the first man he faced to load the bases but struck out Jeren Kendall to end the threat and preserve the lead.

* Zach DeLoach provided the Travs with some insurance hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Riley Unroe: 3-4, BB, run, 2B

* RHP Taylor Dollard: Win, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 K, HR

News and Notes

* Dollard is the first Travelers pitcher to win 13 games in a season since 2005 and the first in the Texas League since 2017.

* Unroe had three hits for the third time in the past four games.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Prelander Berroa getting the start against righty Nick Nastrini. It is a Dog Days of Summer game with first pitch at 6:35. The game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

