Hooks Not Associated with Political Rallies

August 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







The Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club would like to reassure our fans that we have no association with any upcoming political events or rallies that are scheduled to occur near our ballpark. We will continue efforts to ensure our fans in attendance have a safe and family-friendly experience at Whataburger Field. We look forward to the final two homestands for the 2022 season and we thank you for your continued support.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.