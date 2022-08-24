Leiter Ties Career-High Eight Punchouts in Loss

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell on Wednesday night at Riders Field to the Wichita Wind Surge, 4-0. Riders starter Jack Leiter tied his career-high with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings against the Wind Surge, allowing two runs.

Leiter (3-9) struck out Wichita shortstop Austin Martin for his eighth strikeout of the night to begin the top of the 6th but ended his night after allowing a pair of hits and walks.

Frisco right fielder Aaron Zavala led the offense with a 2-for-4 night, upping his average to .378 in 11 games since his promotion to Double-A on July 30th. Riders center fielder Josh Stowers swiped his 20th bag of the season, as opposing catchers have caught him just three times this season.

Wichita righty Cody Laweryson threw a season-high 4.2 innings against Frisco and departed with no runs on two hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Wind Surge reliever Francis Peguero (3-0) earned the win with one strikeout and one hit allowed in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.

The Wind Surge scored early on Leiter with a solo home run in the top of the 1st inning from Edouard Julien. Wichita stretched their lead with a bases-loaded walk against Leiter in the top of the 6th and scored in the following inning on an RBI single from Martin.

Right fielder Will Holland knocked his third home run of the season in the top of the 9th, ending the scoring for the Wind Surge with a 4-0 advantage.

The series resumes Thursday night at Riders Field with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch, as Frisco LHP Cody Bradford (8-6, 5.38 ERA) notches his 23rd start of the year against Wichita RHP Daniel Gossett (2-1, 2.74 ERA) who threw a complete game in a no-hitter his last time out.

