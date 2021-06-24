Travs Come up Just Short in Springdale

Springdale, AR - For the second straight night an early two-run lead for the Arkansas Travelers did not stand up as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals rallied for a 4-3 win. Travs lefty Brandon Williamson made his Double-A debut and posted an immaculate inning in the first striking out the side on nine pitches. Williamson ended up as the losing pitcher though as the Naturals scored against him in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Stephen Wrenn posted three hits to lead a 10 hit attack for the Travs.

Moments That Mattered

* Rudy Martin busted a tie with an RBI double in the fifth inning to put the Naturals on top. It was the second straight game for Martin to come up with the tiebreaking and go-ahead RBI.

* Arkansas closed within one in the seventh on Josh Morgan's RBI single and had the bases loaded with one out but Collin Snider induced a double play ball off the bat of Jake Scheiner to end the threat and inning and keep the Travs on the wrong side of the score.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Stephen Wrenn: 3-5, 2B

* LF Dom Thompson-Williams: 2-3, BB, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* The immaculate inning by Williamson was the first for a Trav since Nabil Crismatt on July 10, 2019 vs. Northwest Arkansas.

* Jordan Cowan returned to the lineup for the first time in more than two weeks and went 2-4.

Up Next

The Travs look to get back on the winning track Friday night with right-hander Penn Murfee (3-1, 4.10) on the mound against righty Yefri Del Rosario (1-0, 4.87). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

