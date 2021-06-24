RoughRiders Walk off in Thriller over Missions

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders walked off the San Antonio Missions 10-9 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

The Riders (28-16) trailed 9-6 into the ninth, before Rangers rehabber David Dahl leveled the score with a three-run homer to right center field. Dahl finished his first rehab game with Frisco 3-for-5 with the home run and four RBIs.

Frisco walked it off shortly after the home run with a Diosbel Arias double moving Sherten Apostel to third before a throwing error allowed him to score the game-ending tally.

The Riders scored seven runs in the last two innings to earn their sixth straight win.

Fernery Ozuna (2-0) earned the win out of the bullpen tossing 2.1 innings of one-run baseball, striking out one.

Nick Kuzia (1-3) was hooked with the loss for San Antonio (23-21).

The RoughRiders kicked off the scoring immediately in the first when Bubba Thompson ripped a leadoff homer to left field, giving Frisco the early one run advantage. Soon after, Josh Jung knocked in a run on an RBI ground out and Arias delivered the final run of the frame with an RBI single to center, scoring Dahl, to make it 3-0.

San Antonio then scored eight unanswered runs with four in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh to take an 8-3 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Riders mounted their comeback. Dahl singled Thompson home before Sherten Apostel lined an RBI single of his own, scoring Josh Stowers to make it 8-5, and Arias connected on a run-scoring single as well, cutting the lead to 8-6.

The Missions would add an insurance run in the ninth on a Jack Suwinski solo homer and the lead was extended 9-6, but Frisco finished off the come-from-behind win in the ninth.

The Riders and Missions are back in action Thursday, June 24 at 7:05 from Riders Field. Frisco will send LHP Jake Latz (1-0, 2.87) to the mound against RHP Jordan Humphreys (0-0, 0.00) for his first career Double-A start.

