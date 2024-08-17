Travs Claim Wild Win in Wichita

August 17, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers put up a six run third inning then withstood six consecutive runs by the Wichita Wind Surge in a 9-8 win on Saturday night. Harry Ford drove in the go-ahead and eventual game winning run in the top of the seventh inning. Peyton Alford (1.1 IP, Win) and Travis Kuhn (2 IP, Sv) slammed the door from there. Eight different Travs contributed to a 12-hit attack and also scored at least one of the nine runs. Ford, Cole Young, Kaden Polcovich and Blake Rambusch each had two hit nights.

Moments That Mattered

* Polcovich had the exclamation point in the third inning when he greeted reliever Jarret Whorff with a three-run triple to centerfield.

* After Arkansas retook the lead in the seventh, Wichita put two runners on base to start the bottom of the seventh but Alford posted consecutive strikeouts and then a ground out to shut down the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Harry Ford: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* RF Kaden Polcovich: 2-5, run, 3B, 3 RBI

* RHP Travis Kuhn: Sv, 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Cole Young extended his hitting streak to 12, tied for the second longest of the season by a Trav with his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and 29th overall.

* Kuhn secured his first save since April.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with RHP Juan Mercedes (7-4, 2.92) making the start against LHP Christian MacLeod (0-1, 3.52). First pitch is set for 1:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.